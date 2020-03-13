CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.18

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €37.18 ($43.23) and last traded at €37.40 ($43.49), with a volume of 32294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.70 ($46.16).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVD. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.76.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

