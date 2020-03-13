Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Boston Partners lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after buying an additional 223,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW traded up $10.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.42. 639,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,853. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

