Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Gatecoin. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.02167878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 487.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00195679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00026305 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, AirSwap, Ethfinex, YoBit, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, Kyber Network, OasisDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

