Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.81, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,841. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $597.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daqo New Energy from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

