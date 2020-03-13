Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Daseke updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Daseke has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

