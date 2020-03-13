Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. Dicks Sporting Goods also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

NYSE:DKS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a market perform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.90.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

