Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Acquires $30,100.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,130.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 634,535 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APPS. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.