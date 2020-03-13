Dimension Chain Price Reaches $0.24 (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00004181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $58.04 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00032448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.