Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.40-7.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $146.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.42. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.