Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.08–1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $46-47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.92 million.Domo also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -3.32–3.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. Domo has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $47.08.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.