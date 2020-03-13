Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.38%.

ESTE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 8,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,168. The stock has a market cap of $153.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06 and a beta of 2.12. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

