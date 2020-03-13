Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,880 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.89% of Emcor Group worth $43,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Emcor Group by 959.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $7.91 on Friday, reaching $62.85. 797,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

