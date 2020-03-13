Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,880 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.89% of Emcor Group worth $43,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Emcor Group by 959.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $7.91 on Friday, reaching $62.85. 797,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit