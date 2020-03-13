Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.41

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.41 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), with a volume of 260252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.15).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.38) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94.
About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.
