Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.41

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.41 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), with a volume of 260252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.15).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.38) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit