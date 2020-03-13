Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.40 Per Share

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) announced a dividend on Friday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ECEL stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 215 ($2.83). 902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 196 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.68). The company has a market cap of $215.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.58.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Monday.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

