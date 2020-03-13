Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

FLMN stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.95. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 174.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

