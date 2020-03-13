Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,460. The company has a market cap of $172.66 million, a PE ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

