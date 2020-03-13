FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of FirstCash worth $103,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.79. 626,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,370. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

