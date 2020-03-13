Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 9.24%.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 82,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $330.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.72. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.