Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.02

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €30.02 ($34.91) and last traded at €30.20 ($35.12), with a volume of 36869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €32.24 ($37.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

