Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.00 and a beta of 0.72. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.