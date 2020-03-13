Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Genie Energy has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of GNE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.90. 206,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,148. The company has a market cap of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

