Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $15.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.67. 10,286,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,576. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.36. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.57 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

