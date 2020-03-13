Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CEO Anthony P. Hankins Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HUN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. 3,313,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 210,153 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,055,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,016,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

