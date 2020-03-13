IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $45,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKC. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth about $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 202,723 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IBERIABANK by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 132,798 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,865,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

IBKC traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 638,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.