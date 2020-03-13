IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEX were worth $43,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in IDEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $121.96 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.