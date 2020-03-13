Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Matthew J. Missad Acquires 3,000 Shares

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. 213,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $355.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

