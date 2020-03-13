Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter.

IEA stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

