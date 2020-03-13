INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INMB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,799. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

In related news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $966,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

