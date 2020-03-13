Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 28,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,521. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $331.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities upgraded Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.