Insider Buying: cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Director Buys $18,750.00 in Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Director Peter J. Ghiloni acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

YCBD opened at $0.72 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in cbdMD by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YCBD shares. Benchmark cut their target price on cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.