Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$15,375.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,932,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,222,168.38.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,750.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Wares acquired 294,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,180.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Wares acquired 14,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,720.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares bought 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.30. Osisko Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

