Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Announces Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

