IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,479,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IQIYI by 10,197.9% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,973 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in IQIYI by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,202 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in IQIYI by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after purchasing an additional 909,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IQIYI by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 925,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 743,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQIYI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.