iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $48,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,098,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,047,000 after acquiring an additional 970,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,215,000 after acquiring an additional 864,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after buying an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 12,226,078 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02.

