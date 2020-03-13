iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,496 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $54,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,799 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,777,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,509,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.86. 4,118,171 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08.

