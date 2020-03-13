iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 216.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $52.91. 73,586,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,426,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

