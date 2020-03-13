iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 164.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 186,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 7,486,101 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

