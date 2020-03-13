iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,290,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. 3,407,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,022. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.