JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,012,000 after purchasing an additional 294,541 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,792. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.