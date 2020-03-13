Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Earnings Results

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $7.83 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.15.

KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

