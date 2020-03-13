Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.75 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.15 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

KCT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 70 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,311 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66. Kin and Carta has a twelve month low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Kin and Carta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Wednesday.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

