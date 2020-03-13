Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 78.22% and a negative net margin of 99.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.25 on Friday. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

