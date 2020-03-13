Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 78.22% and a negative net margin of 99.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.25 on Friday. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Earnings History for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit