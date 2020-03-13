Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 19.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 80.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Lear by 31.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $11.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. 914,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,256. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $159.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.