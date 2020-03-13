Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,109 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,190,000. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 895,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LGND. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

