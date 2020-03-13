Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Limoneira alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Securities lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from to in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.