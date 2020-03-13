Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Securities lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from to in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Earnings History for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit