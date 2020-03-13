Max Property Group Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $662.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $310,364.86 and approximately $662.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00043044 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000542 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005889 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003764 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.