Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,074 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE HXL traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

