Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 28,417 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 219.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Maxar Technologies worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAXR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 623,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,008,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of MAXR traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 2,686,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,650. Maxar Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $665.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.