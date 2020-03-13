Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 3,832 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 181.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,624 shares of company stock worth $41,606,420. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

