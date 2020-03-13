Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 471 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Heico were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Heico by 25.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Heico by 10.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Heico by 10.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $84.32. 1,380,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,937. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. Heico Corp has a twelve month low of $78.48 and a twelve month high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

